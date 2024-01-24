LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–A 28-year-old Lincoln man is in the Lancaster County Jail facing several charges related to a Tuesday morning stabbing in northwest Lincoln, while later assaulting an officer at the jail.

According to LPD Captain Todd Kocian, Mathew Bliss got into a fight with a 36-year-old man at a home near NW 51st and West Loring just before 9am Tuesday. The victim told officers Bliss pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach once. His injury is not life-threatening.

Bliss was arrested a short time later and officers soon found that Bliss had a glass pipe with what appeared to be meth residue on it. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, in addition to the original first-degree assault offense.

At the jail, Captain Kocian said Bliss allegedly spat on and headbutted a corrections officer.