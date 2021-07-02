Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID Vaccination Update
(KFOR NEWS July 2, 2021) On Thursday, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department update it’s vaccination statistics:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 177,545
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 167,288
The vaccination goal is 75% of Lancaster County residents age 16 and older fully vaccinated. The current percentage is 66%. Lancaster County has met the nationwide goal of 70% of adults age 18 and older with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th.
Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Friday, July 2, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, July 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Friday, July 9, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
