Lincoln Escapes the Large Hail, Strong Winds From Sunday Night Severe Storms

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–Much of the immediate Lincoln metro was spared from severe storms Sunday night, but areas to the north and south didn’t escape it.

Some large hail was reported. That included ping pong ball to tennis ball sized hail reported by Lancaster County Emergency Management about 3 miles southwest of Raymond at Highway 79 and West Bluff Road. About a mile northwest of Malcolm, spotters reported quarter-sized hail and shortly after 9 o’clock Sunday night, half-dollar sized hail was reported about 3 miles northwest of Davey.

To the south, wind gusts up to 72 mph were reported at a weather station west of Filley in Gage County. Winds blew as high as 73 mph near near Falls City in Richardson County. At the Beatrice Airport around 11pm Sunday, wind gust was recorded at 69 mph.

So far, no reports of any damage or injuries.