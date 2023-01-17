Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.

Dirk Petersen is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley and tells KFOR News rain and freezing rain will initially take place before changing over to snow by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Over portions of central and northeast Nebraska, snow fall totals could be between six to ten inches. The timing of the storm here in the Lincoln area shows activity getting underway around 6 o’clock Wednesday morning.

