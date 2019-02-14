Lincoln Children’s Zoo Increases Expansion After Exceeding Funding Goal

An already sizable expansion project at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is growing even bigger after donations exceeded the original fundraising goal.

The zoo has received several seven-figure donations that have brought the zoo’s budget up to $22 million. The original fundraising target was $16 million to $18 million.

The zoo is continuing to fundraise and is now looking to raise $24 million.

The zoo announced plans last year for a 10-acre expansion project. Original plans called for a new education building, increased space for marquee red pandas, and additional space for giraffes, tigers and spider monkeys.

The extra funding will allow the zoo to add a cheetah habitat, a giant anteater exhibit, a playground, a cafe and an event lawn with a stage.

The first phase of the expansion will open in May.