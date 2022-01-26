Lincoln-based AKRS Equipment Plans To Build David City Dealership
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–AKRS Equipment announced Wednesday that they are planning to build a new state-of-the-art facility for their new dealership in David City, Nebraska.
“The new facility will be the first to implement our new AKRS Signature Design,” said Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of AKRS Equipment. “The 40,000 square feet of service space will be equipped with the latest technology to serve customers most efficiently”.
AKRS officials said David City was the ideal place to expand their services.
“As a premier John Deere dealer, this expansion represents AKRS commitment to the David City community and will bring even higher levels of support to our customers,” Clark said.
AKRS Equipment is based in Lincoln, with 27 locations in Nebraska and Kansas.