Libraries Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Lincoln City Libraries will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a free Family Night Monday, November 25. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue, and will include readings of Native American stories, crafts, and a display of posters from Lincoln Public Schools “Rock Your Mocs” poster contest.
For more information on Native American Heritage Month, visit the U.S. Department of the Interior website at doi.gov/blog/celebrate-native-american-heritage-month. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.
READ MORE: Three Arrested On Drug Charges