LFR Battles Two-Alarm Fire At University Place Area Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–Lincoln Firefighters dealt with a two-alarm fire shortly after 9pm Wednesday night at a University Place area home, just north of the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.
Calls starting coming into LFR about a fire behind the Willard Sorority, but as crews showed up to the scene they found smoke coming from the top level of a home at 51st and Cleveland. Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to ventilate the smoke out of the house. Investigators say the fire was mostly confined to the attic area and an electrical issue is to blame.
Damage estimates are around $60,000.
The American Red Cross is helping the four to five people who live in the rental property, as the house is unlivable at this time.