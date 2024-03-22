Lawmakers Advance Property Tax Relief Package Out of Committee

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 22)–State Lawmakers were able to advance a package containing property tax cuts out of committee in the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday on a 7-0 vote.

The proposal aims to carve off half or more from local school taxes. To make up for those shortfalls, the package would remove some sales tax exemptions and potentially raise sale taxes up to 1 cent, depending on how much state revenues exceed projections.

Governor Jim Pillen, who has been at advocating for the package since the beginning of the session, praised the 7-0 vote to advance it. Pillen called the relief “historic” and “transformational.”