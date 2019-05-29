Lancaster County #1 For Investment

Investment in local economic expansion can produce significant improvements in quality of life for communities.  To help educate residents about these positive signs in their areas, financial technology company SmartAsset released a study on the counties receiving the greatest amount of investment in their local economies.

Lancaster County ranked among the top places in Nebraska due to a strong showing in each of the factors considered including business growth, GDP growth, new building permits and federal funding.

Take a look at the table below to see where Lancaster County compared to other top counties in Nebraska:

Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartadvisormatch.com/data/places-with-the-most-incoming-investments/nebraska

