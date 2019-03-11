Lahners Honored by Nebraska State Bar Foundation

Retired Administrative Law Judge Ron Lahners was among three long-time members of the legal profession honored Saturday night in Omaha at the 31st annual Fellows Dinner of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.

Judge Lahners received the Bar Foundation’s Distinguished Service Award, recognizing outstanding service to the legal profession. A former Lancaster County Attorney, he also was United States District Attorney for Nebraska and taught business law at the University of Nebraska College of Law for more than 50 years. He retired after 22 years as an Administrative Law Judge with the Social Security Administration.

Others honored were Omaha attorney Gary Gotsdiner, who received the Bar Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and retired District Court Judge Mary Gilbride of Wahoo, who received the Legal Pioneer Award.

Lahners said he has been honored to have devoted his professional life to serving the people of Nebraska and the government of the United States. He acknowledged Chief Justice Mike Heavican and the late District Court Judge Bernie McGinn, who both worked for him in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office. “With guys like that working for you, they made me look pretty good,” he said.

“It has been a wonderful career, and it’s not quite over yet. I have a ways to go,” Lahners said.

Also at the event, 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges were inducted as Bar Foundation Fellows, joining 761 colleagues who have been nominated for this honor over the past five decades. Lawyers are invited to become Fellows based on their integrity and character, their distinction in the profession or in the community, their contributions to the profession or the community, and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.

The Bar Foundation’s new Class of Fellows is listed below:

Jeffrey Blumel, Omaha

Max Burbach, Omaha

Ronald Comes, Omaha

Patrick Cooper, Omaha

Douglas Deitchler, Lincoln

Robert Gonderinger, Omaha

Michael Huffer, Omaha

Jeffrey Jarecki, Albion

Bradley Kalkwarf, Wilber

Jennifer Kulwicki, Lincoln

Hon. John Marsh, Kearney

Michael Matukewicz, Omaha

Richard Moberly, Lincoln

Edward Morse, Omaha

Denise Myers, Cairo

Hon. Michael Nelson, Omaha

Justice Jonathan Papik, Lincoln

Hon. Holly J. Parsley, Lincoln

Hon. Michael Piccolo, North Platte

Todd Richardson, Omaha

Hon. Rick Schreiner, Beatrice

Lawrence Sheehan, Omaha

Hon. Julie Smith, Tecumseh

Hon. Michael Smith, Plattsmouth

Cathy Trent-Vilim, Omaha

Janine Ucchino, Omaha

Kelly Werts, Humboldt

Hon. Paul Wess, Alliance

Hon. Horacio Wheelock, Omaha

Melanie Whittamore-Mantzios, Lincoln