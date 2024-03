The good news:

L7 will be playing their classic album Bricks Are Heavy in concert this summer. The bad news? You’ll have to go to Europe to see it.

The band just announced a trio of Bricks Are Heavy shows in London, Paris, and Toulouse, France in June.

L7 will also be playing a handful of U.S. shows and festivals this spring on their ‘May Daze’ tour.

You may remember The Blaze playing the track below?