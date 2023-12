Slipknot will be turning 25 next year – and the band just announced the first batch of dates for its 25th Anniversary Tour.

11 shows in Europe and the UK were announced on Monday, taking place in December 2024.

North American shows are expected to be announced at a later date.

The band is also celebrating its anniversary by launching a very 1999-looking version of its website – complete with ‘guestbook’ and Netscape references – at www.youcantkillme.com.