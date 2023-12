LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KISS played the final show of the bands 50 year career at Madison Square Gardens. The band may be done physically tour, but they won’t stop touring all together. The band has announced that KISS will continue on with KISS Avatars.

