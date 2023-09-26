Keith Richards – He’s Cut and Dry, Kind of!

Keith Richards is sharing some details about his infamous history of drug and alcohol use.

In a new interview, the Stones guitarist explained, “The cigarettes I gave up in 2019. I haven’t touched them since. I gave up heroin in 1978. I gave up cocaine in 2006. I still like a drink occasionally – because I’m not going to heaven any time soon – but apart from that, I’m trying to enjoy being straight. It’s a unique experience for me.”

Richards went on to talk about aging explaining, “I’m blessed, maybe, that physically this thing just keeps going. So far, I have no real problem with getting old. There are some horrific things that you can see in the future, but you’ve got to get there. I’m getting along with the idea of being 80, and still walking, still talking. I find [aging] a fascinating process. But then if you didn’t, you might as well commit suicide.”