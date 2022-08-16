      Weather Alert

July Traffic Death Toll Released

Aug 16, 2022 @ 2:49pm

August 16, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of July, twenty people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The breakdown:

The 20 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes.

—  Eight of the thirteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and
two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

— Fourteen of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

— There were four fatalities on the interstate, nine on other highways, and seven on local roads.

— Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

— Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.

 COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – JULY FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2022

(FATALITIES)
2022 146 129  
2021 126 103 -14.0
2020 133 126 -9.0
2019 131 111 -10.0
2018 126 111 -14.0
2018-2021 Avg. 129 113 -12.0

 

  • There were 21 fatalities in July of 2021.
  • Only 38 of the 119 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On