July Traffic Death Toll Released
August 16, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of July, twenty people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The breakdown:
The 20 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes.
— Eight of the thirteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and
two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
— Fourteen of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
— There were four fatalities on the interstate, nine on other highways, and seven on local roads.
— Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
— Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – JULY
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2022
(FATALITIES)
|2022
|146
|129
|
|2021
|126
|103
|-14.0
|2020
|133
|126
|-9.0
|2019
|131
|111
|-10.0
|2018
|126
|111
|-14.0
|2018-2021 Avg.
|129
|113
|-12.0
- There were 21 fatalities in July of 2021.
- Only 38 of the 119 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.