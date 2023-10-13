Judas Priest 19th album drops in 2024

The very first concert I attended was Judas Priest. My cousin turned me onto the band not long before the “Vengeance” tour stopped at Pershing Center in Lincoln. It was September of 1982 and I was so excited to see the band. I had no idea that I would be still going to shows after all these years. Judas Priest will always have a special place in my heart.

The bands 19th album is set to drop in March of 2024. The first single is called “Panic Attack.” It comes from the album titled “Invincible Shield.”

Have a listen loudwire.com