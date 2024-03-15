Jagr Bobbleheads Stolen!

25 thousand Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads set to be given away last night were stolen en route in California.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin shared in a statement. “While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”

Fans attending the Penguins’ Thursday game against the San Jose Sharks received vouchers to pick up their bobbleheads at a later date.