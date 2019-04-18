Jackyl and the road to Sturgis 2019

Who’s ready for Jackyl? Yes I know you are. Getting ready for the show Tuesday night (4/23) at the Royal Grove. Before we all converge on the Grove, let’s meet up at Frontier Harley Davidson 205 N.W. 40th starting at 5:30 for a Jesse James Dupree, Jesse James Bourbon bottle signing. Pick up a bottle of Jesse James Bourbon at participating stores and or bring your favorite Jackyl item to Frontier H-D and Jesse will sign it.
I’m already planning my trip to Sturgis in August. Have you thought about it yet? Here’s a few links to the Full Throttle Saloon and the Pappy Hoel Campground. It’s a great place to camp or rent one of the cabins. You’ll see all the shows and be close to all of the action and the bar.
Look forward to seeing you at Frontier Harley Davidson and the Royal Grove on Tuesday and of course during the rally in August