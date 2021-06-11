Is Noel Wrong?

Outspoken Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has set his sights on Prince Harry, calling him a “f***ing woke snowflake.’
Gallagher’s comments come in defense of Prince William after younger brother Harry publicly trashed the royal family. “Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad’s pain,” says Gallagher, who has had similar problems with his brother, Liam. “He’s got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with sh*t that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”
Gallagher goes on to blame Prince Harry’s new attitude on his American bride, Megan Markle. “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans,” he says. “As simple as that.”