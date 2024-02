LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Is Mick Mars and underrated guitarist? As a long time Motley Crue fan I say yes. He’s not flashy or an over the top speed player he’s just Mick. He has his own style and sound. A sound or a tone that he’s constantly perfecting.

Check out this recent interview posted on Blabbermouth.net