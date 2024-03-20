Investigation Launched Against Member of Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–Grand Island Senator Ray Aguilar announced on Wednesday he’s filed a workplace harassment complaint against Hastings Senator Steve Halloran, after Halloran interjected other senators’ names while reading a rape scene from a book during legislative debate on Monday night.

Aguilar, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board, has appointed a special personnel panel of three members of the Nebraska Legislature to conduct an investigation over whether or not Halloran violated the workplace harassment policy. An outside investigator will be brought in, too.

Halloran’s reading happened during debate of LB 441, a bill that would to keep obscene materials out of schools.