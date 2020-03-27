Inmate Dies at State Penitentiary
An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) has passed away.
John Funaro, age 63, died just after 11a on March 27, 2020. His sentence started on August 1, 2016. Funaro was serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for charges out of Webster and Buffalo counties that included multiple counts for theft and burglary.
The manner of death is suspected to be natural causes. The cause of death will be determined by autopsy. Funaro had been treated for long-term medical conditions.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
