Inmate Death

(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2021) 65 year old, Harold Wilson died January 18th at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
On October 17, 1986, Wilson started serving a 56- to 170-year sentence for 1st degree sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping and first degree murder out of Dawson County.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Wilson had multiple medical conditions. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
