WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Musicians Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, Joe Perry, Steven Tyler and Joey Kramer of Aerosmith pose at the press junket to announce their new album “Music From Another Dimension” and upcoming dates for their “Global Warming” tour at the House of Blues on September 18, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Aerosmith has passed one billion streams on Spotify with the 1973 hit “Dream On.” The song will put Aerosmith in an exclusive club with other HUGE hits from Metallica, Papa Roach, and Survivor.

Since 1973 I feel like i’ve heard this song a billion times.

Full story from blabbermouth.net