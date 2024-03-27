HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Assistant Coach Reyes Named to USA Volleyball U21 Coaching Staff

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 27)–Nebraska volleyball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jaylen Reyes has been named to the USA Volleyball U21 National Team coaching staff for the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship this summer.

Reyes will be an assistant coach on a staff that also includes BYU head coach Heather Olmstead and Stanford assistant coach Alex Dunphy.

The U21 National Team will train in Anaheim, Calif., from June 14-22. It will compete at the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship from June 23-July 1 in Toronto, Canada.

Reyes played an instrumental role in helping Nebraska finish 33-2 and win a Big Ten Championship before reaching the NCAA Final in 2023. For the second year in a row under Reyes’ defensive coaching, the Huskers led the nation in opponent hitting percentage with a .137 average.

As NU’s recruiting coordinator, Reyes landed PrepVolleyball.com’s No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in both 2021 and 2023, as well as the No. 2 class for 2022.

2024 U21 NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship

Team: Women’s U21 National Team (Born in 2005 or younger)

Competition Dates: June 23-July 1 in Toronto, Canada

Training Dates: June 14-22 in Anaheim, California