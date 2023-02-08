HUSKER BASEBALL: Erstad, Gordon, Komine To Have Jerseys Retired

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Nebraska baseball All-Americans Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jerseys retired in a ceremony prior to the start of the Huskers’ baseball game against Illinois on Friday, March 24 at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park.

“It is fitting that Darin Erstad, Shane Komine and Alex Gordon are the first Husker baseball players to be honored with a retired jersey,” said Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts in a statement from the Nebraska Athletic Department. “Each of them left a lasting legacy of excellence and helped elevate Nebraska baseball to new heights. Darin, Shane, and Alex are members of our Athletics Hall of Fame and have been great ambassadors for Nebraska, and we look forward to honoring them this spring.”

All three played in Major League Baseball, with Erstad winning a World Series with the Angels in 2002 and Gordon winning a World Series title with the Royals in 2015. Erstad, Gordon and Komine become the first three players to earn the high distinction in the program’s 117-year history.