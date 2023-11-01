How Movember Started!

November is here, which means lots of men (and women) will be putting their razors away for ‘No-Shave November’. But how exactly did this hirsute tradition get started?

‘No-Shave November’ – also known as ‘Movember’ began in 2003 when Australians Travis Garone and Luke Slattery decided to turn their attempt to grow mustaches into a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

They raise over $40,000 that year – and more importantly, started a movement that now spans across the globe.

The rules are simple: don’t shave, and let your facial and body hair grow free for an entire month. Donating to the Movember Foundation or other charities is recommended – but anyone can participate.