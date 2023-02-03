Honesty pays

Bag of money of different U.S.denominations.For more money bag photos: Photo courtesy of Getty Images

While heading to work, a Michigan women found $15,000 in cash in a clear bag along her path. The woman walks two miles to work each day because she can’t afford a car. What did she do? Go buy a car? NO! She reported it to the Police and handed over the money. The money ended up being lost by a couple earlier in the day. Police were able to give the cash to the original owner.

What about the woman? Things turned out just fine for her. The wife of the Police Officer got involved and started a crowdfunding campaign which has already raised over $14,000 .

That’s a great story. Doing the right thing and being honest will always benefit you eventually.