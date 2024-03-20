Hit and Run and Theft Are Part of This Week’s Crime Stoppers Report

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–Crime Stoppers this week takes us back to February 27 at 13th and South, where a vehicle was stopped for a red light, but began moving slowly after it turned green but stopped for pedestrians.

As they stopped, the vehicle was hit from behind by an older Lexus ES sedan, with a dark-colored right front fender. According to Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller, witnesses reported the Lexus was driven by a young black female with braids and apparently distracted by her phone. The Lexus took off from the scene.

In another case, a burglary happened January 14 at the Domino’s Pizza off of 48th and Leighton, where a suspect was seen on video using some tool to cut the bolts holding the safe to the ground. Keller says the suspect then got the safe loose, pushed it out a back door and likely into a waiting vehicle. The suspect apparently knew the code to the key box to get inside.

Any information you can provide in both cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.