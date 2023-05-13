Hartley Elementary School Teacher Lacey Eddy Wins Prestigious Scottish Rite Award

(KFOR May 13, 2023) Hartley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Lacey Eddy is the 2023 Scottish Rite Educator of the Year. LPS Communications told KFOR News her family, Lincoln Public Schools leaders and local Scottish Rite Organization chapter members surprised Eddy Friday during a school assembly in Hartley’s gym. Eddy has taught in Lincoln Public Schools for more than 20 years.

She taught at Campbell Elementary School for a year before moving to Hartley where she has been for 21 years. Most of Eddy’s career has been teaching first grade until she transitioned to kindergarten this year. She is also a Lincoln Public Schools graduate and completed her student teaching at the school district.

Eddy will be formally honored during a special ceremony in the fall at the Steve Joel District Leadership Center (LPS district office), where she’ll be featured along with past winners on an interactive display outside the boardroom.