Hannah Huston Concert

(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2021) Arts for the Soul, in collaboration with the Lied Center for Performing Arts, presents vocalist and Lincoln native, Hannah Huston, in concert Thursday, Feb. 18th at 7:30pm. Huston was a preschool teacher in Lincoln, Nebraska, when she auditioned for Season 10 (2016) of the U.S. singing competition, THE VOICE, ultimately finishing second runner up and launching a successful career.
Watch the Free Livestream on the Arts for the Soul webpage or Facebook page
or attend in person at the Lied Center click here to reserve your free ticket (seating limited) or find more information on their Facebook page. (If you had tickets for the original December show those will still be honored).
