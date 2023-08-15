Hanna, Alberta and the Nickelback sign

Nickelback’s hometown of Hanna, Alberta has long featured a welcome sign when you enter its city limits that stated “Proud to be the home of Nickelback.”

However, the Hanna welcome signs have been taken down recently.

The reason? Too many people were pulling over to take photos of the sign which has led to near accidents.

On top of that, the signs have significantly aged, and Hanna is looking to update the signs.

There’s talk the new signs won’t tout Nickelback, but nothing has been made official yet.

