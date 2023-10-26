Halloween candy don’ts
October 26, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Have you got all your candy purchased for the Trick or Treaters? An emergency room nurse has come up with a list of candies people should avoid giving away on Halloween
1- Dum Dums: “Don’t give little kids lollipops the same size as their tiny little airways. They could get stuck.”
2-Peanut Butter. “One out of every 40 kids is allergic to peanut butter. Peanuts are the leading cause of allergy-related deaths.
3- Nuts. Kids can be allergic.”
Full story from the Mirror.co.uk