Halloween candy don’ts

October 26, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Pumpkin being sick

Have you got all your candy purchased for the Trick or Treaters? An emergency room nurse has come up with a list of candies people should avoid giving away on Halloween

1- Dum Dums: “Don’t give little kids lollipops the same size as their tiny little airways. They could get stuck.”

2-Peanut Butter. “One out of every 40 kids  is allergic to peanut butter. Peanuts are the leading cause of allergy-related deaths.

3- Nuts. Kids can be allergic.”

Full story from the Mirror.co.uk

 

