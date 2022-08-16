Gunshots Fired Monday Night Damage a Central Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots that were fired just before 10pm Monday near 28th and “T” Streets that damaged a home.
“There were five residents inside the residence at the time,” Captain Todd Kocian said Tuesday morning. “No injuries were reported.”
Kocian says officers found that home was hit by three bullets, but another neighbor heard four gunshots and saw some people running northbound from the area. No arrests yet. This is close to the same area last month, where four people were wounded by gunfire.