GUILTY on 2 counts!

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault in his high-profile Manhattan trial.
On Monday, the jury convicted Weinstein of one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one count of rape in the third degree. Three more charges, including first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault, returned not guilty verdicts.
Weinstein was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and will remain in jail until his sentencing on March 11th. He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 29 years behind bars.
INTERESTING how a guy that didn’t need a walker before the trial, all of the sudden looked old and hobbled.