Apparently, head-banging hasn’t gone out of fashion quite yet. A global music distribution company has revealed that heavy metal is the fastest-growing musical genre in the world.

According to figures released Monday by Tunecore, sales of heavy metal music saw a 154 percent increase over the previous year. Second on the list is J-Pop, with a 133 percent jump, followed by R&B/Soul with a 68 percent rise.

Funny. Music is cyclical. How many times have they tried to tell us that ROCK IS DEAD?