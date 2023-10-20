GREEN DAY Preview!

Green Day played a ‘secret show’ Thursday night in Las Vegas – and boy, was it full of surprises.

First off, the band debuted their new single “The American Dream Is Killing Me” – which will be released next week.

Second, the band revealed that they were planning a stadium tour in 2024 with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and Linda Lindas.

Finally, the band played the entire Dookie album – does that mean they’ll be playing the album on next year’s tour, which happens to line up with the album’s 30th anniversary?

Green Day will headline the When We Were Young festival this weekend.