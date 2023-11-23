Grab a piece of Megadeth

Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to meet a lot of the bands the Blaze plays. Most of the time I’ve gotten the band to sign something for my collection. Over the past 30+ years, I’ve collected a lot of cool stuff. At some point you just look at it all and go “Do I really need all of this stuff?” As much as love my collection, sometimes it’s good to let a few pieces go. I typically put pieces of my collection on the Kampout For Kids rock auction.

Artists collect tons of stuff themselves. There collection however could be an amp, a guitar or road case from a specific tour. In the past I know that Megadeth has sold off some of the bands road cases. If you missed the chance to grab something that the band used on a tour, you have a second chance. Dave Mustaine is letting some Megadeth memorabilia go.

Check out the pieces that are coming up available starting November 27.

