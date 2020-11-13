Governor Ricketts Issues New DHM To Help Curve COVID-19 Cases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–Governor Pete Ricketts has laid out future directed health measures, if hospital capacity for coronavirus patients in Nebraska reaches 25% during a 14-day period. Right now, the capacity level is at 20%, or the orange category.
If the state gets to 25%, youth extracurricular sports and activities won’t be allowed below the high school level and fan attendance is immediate family only for high school and college level competition. Based on where the hospital capacity is at (20% of beds occupied by coronavirus patients) – elective surgeries will be postponed.
If COVID-19 patients occupy 25% of hospital beds, bars will be required to go to carry-out, delivery, and drive-thru only. Restaurants will be able to be open, but only during certain hours, churches will require six feet of separation between households, indoor gatherings will be 10 person rule, outdoor will be 25 person. A DHM starts Monday, where all in patient procedures that can wait four weeks or longer are prohibited. Outpatient procedures are still allowed.
Speaking from quarantine inside his home, the governor said Friday there are about 900 people in Nebraska hospitals with COVID-19. “We need all Nebraskans to step up,” Ricketts said. This includes informal and family gatherings.