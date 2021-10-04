Governor Presents 2021 Medicaid Provider Awards
LINCOLN, NE (October 4, 2021) – Governor Pete Ricketts and administrators from the State’s Medicaid program today honored four doctors with Nebraska Medicaid Provider awards. The awards recognize outstanding providers within Heritage Health Adult, Nebraska’s Medicaid program.
“The winners of the Nebraska Medicaid Provider Awards delivered great customer service and responsibly stewarded taxpayer dollars,” said Gov. Ricketts. “They help deliver on DHHS’ mission to help Nebraskans lead better lives. ”
Gov. Ricketts awarded one winner from each of the managed care organization (MCO) networks and dental plan. The MCOs are UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, Healthy Blue of Nebraska, and MCNA Dental. Award recipients were selected for having demonstrated exceptional care to the Medicaid population and measurable contributions during the pandemic through their clinical practice. Winners were nominated from within each of their respective organizations.
The honorees are:
Dr. Kris McVea: Nominated by Healthy Blue of Nebraska, Dr. McVea is OneWorld Omaha Medical Director.
Dr. John Tubbs: Nebraska Total Care (NTC) identified Dr. John Tubbs from Stuart, NE, who serves at clinics in Stuart, Atkinson, and Bassett.
Dr. Erica Peterson: Nominated by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, Dr. Peterson is a pediatrician for Bluestem Health in Lincoln, where she has served as a provider since January 2012.
Dr. Sami Webb: Nominated by MCNA Insurance, Dr. Webb is the only full-time resident orthodontist in Western Nebraska participating in the Medicaid program. She has been in practice for 16 years in Scottsbluff.