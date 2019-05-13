Gov. Ricketts Recognizes Students for Top ACT/SAT Scores

Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a recognition ceremony, Monday, for 44 graduating high school seniors who earned a top score of 36 on the ACT and/or 1600 on the SAT. The ceremony took place in the Warner Legislative Chamber at the State Capitol.
“Congratulations to each one of you for achieving the highest mark possible on your college entrance exam,” said Governor Ricketts in an address to the students. “This remarkable accomplishment bears witness to your exceptional hard work, discipline, and determination. I wish you the best in your future studies, and hope you will continue to make Nebraska home as you start your careers.”
NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and ACT Director of State Services Rob Dennis joined the Governor at the recognition ceremony. They presented students with certificates recognizing their achievement in academic excellence.
“Congratulations to the outstanding Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt. “These students are a great example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication. Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration and their parents and teachers are proud of their work. We wish them the best in what is sure to be a bright future.”
This year’s number of students with top scores (44) was double the number of graduating seniors who achieved a top score in 2018. Eight students from Lincoln East accomplished the feat, as did seven from Millard North.
The graduating students who earned a top score are:
ACT and SAT
- Matthew Muellner, Omaha Creighton Prep
- Josh Gromowsky, Omaha Skutt
SAT
- Ryan Hruby, Millard West
- Sukanya Kennamthiang, Omaha Brownell Talbot
ACT
- Casey Nolte, Bellevue East
- Joshua Welling, Bellevue West
- Mia Giandinoto, Elkhorn
- Megan Raszler, Elkhorn
- Patrick Collins, Elkhorn Mount Michael
- J.P. Jensen, Elkhorn Mount Michael
- Ted Gernhart, Elkhorn South
- Michael Kelly, Elkhorn South
- Brock Parker, Gering
- Samuel Harvey, Grand Island
- Kyle Allen, Lincoln East
- Alix Cui, Lincoln East
- Alexander Petty, Lincoln East
- Akshit Sharma, Lincoln East
- Jennifer Wang, Lincoln East
- Crystal Xu, Lincoln East
- Isaac Zhang, Lincoln East
- Enya Zhu, Lincoln East
- Eric Lesiak, Lincoln High
- Johanna Schubert, Lincoln High
- Thomas Kotopka, Lincoln Pius X
- Ethan Chen, Millard North
- Noah Ford, Millard North
- Campbell Haasch, Millard North
- William Nervig, Millard North
- Khoa Nguyen, Millard North
- Charlie Peng, Millard North
- Emma Ulrich, Millard North
- Alex Vaslow, Millard West
- Laura Liu, Omaha Brownell-Talbot
- Meera Nair, Omaha Brownell-Talbot
- Samuel Forrest, Omaha Creighton Prep
- Lesley Lam, Omaha Duchesne Academy
- Abby McGill, Omaha Marian
- Noah Crawford, Omaha North
- Nathan Fletcher, Omaha Skutt
- Joseph McAuliffe, Omaha Skutt
- Ciara Baumert, Omaha Westside
- Jackson Haselhorst, Papillion-La Vista South
- Darby Ronning, Papillion-La Vista South
Also Read: Nebraska Board Of Education Approves $2.2 Million Grant For Learning Centers