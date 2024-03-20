Goin’ BIG for Halloween

Spring may have just started, but that’s not stopping Home Depot from planning for Halloween.

The home improvement chain has begun to preview its Halloween decorations, including a 12-foot skeleton.

According to a statement, “Skelly” will be “new and improved” with more LCD lights in its eyes.

Skelly will also have his best friend with him this year, a 5-foot Skeleton Dog with LCD eyes.

Home Depot didn’t confirm when Skelly and his companions will be available.