Goin’ BIG for Halloween
March 20, 2024 9:37AM CDT
Spring may have just started, but that’s not stopping Home Depot from planning for Halloween.
The home improvement chain has begun to preview its Halloween decorations, including a 12-foot skeleton.
According to a statement, “Skelly” will be “new and improved” with more LCD lights in its eyes.
Skelly will also have his best friend with him this year, a 5-foot Skeleton Dog with LCD eyes.
Home Depot didn’t confirm when Skelly and his companions will be available.