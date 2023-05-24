Give To Lincoln Day Looks To Raise More Money For Local Non-Profits

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–Wednesday is “Give to Lincoln Day”, where more than 450 local charities and non-profits in Lincoln and Lancaster County have registered for the online event, which encourages donations to support those organizations.

Lincoln Community Foundation president and CEO Alec Gorynski told KFOR’s Morning News if you give Wednesday at givetolincoln.com, it comes with some special benefits for non-profits.

“Your donation is matched and your donation to that non-profit organization is grossed up just a little bit because of the $500,000 match pool we contribute to,” Gorynski said. “Our presenting sponsor, West Gate Bank, contributes quite a bit of resources to the match pool, as well as all of our sponsors.”

You have until 11:59pm Wednesday to put in a donation online. Last year’s event raised $8 million for local nonprofits. The event has raised $50 million in its 11-year history. The first Give to Lincoln Day in 2012 raised $1.3 million dollars for 187 local nonprofit organizations. The event has raised $50 million dollars in its 11-year history.

Click the link to make a donation to Give to Lincoln Day and see the latest tally.

Give to Lincoln Day Tally Board