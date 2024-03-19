Gimme Fuel – er Hydrogen!

When Metallica goes on tour across Europe this summer, some of its guitars and drums will be hauled in trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Metallica is partnering with Iveco on a fleet of big rigs powered by batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

The rigs will hit the road this summer for the European leg of Metallica’s M72 World Tour.

The band first teamed with the Italian heavy truck maker last year, and Iveco celebrated by showing off a special-edition livery that the trucks will wear on tour.

The trucks are a mix of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models.

The band is working to cut the carbon footprint of its tours.