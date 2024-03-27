Fozzy announces tour celebrating 25th anniversary

Fozzy has announced a U.S. tour to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary.

The outing runs from October 3 in Woodstock, Georgia, to October 21 in Cleveland. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FozzyRock.com.

Fozzy first formed as a cover band in 1999 amid frontman Chris Jericho‘s growing wrestling career. The group has released eight albums and earned an RIAA Gold-certified single in “Judas.”

“It’s hard to believe that a band that was once accused of being a ‘wrestler’s vanity project,’ has now amassed six Top 10 Mainstream Rock Radio hits, released eight albums, toured the world in over 20 countries, and earned a GOLD RECORD … but we have and we’ve been doing it for 25 YEARS,” Jericho says. “Not many bands can say that, and out of the ones that can, not many of those can say they are currently at their creative, artistic, and commercial peaks. Yet Fozzy can and we are damn proud of it!”

Fozzy’s most recent album is 2022’s Boombox. They put out a new single, “Spotlight,” in 2023.

