Fortenberry Wants Infrastructure Made In America
Washington, DC (April 16, 2021) — Nebraska First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry today joined Members of the Congressional Steel Caucus in calling for Buy America provisions in any upcoming infrastructure package.
“If we are going to ask American taxpayers to fund new American infrastructure, we need to use American companies, American labor, American steel,” Fortenberry said.
“It is especially important that American-made steel is used throughout the steelmaking process, not outsourced for fabrication to nations with lower environmental and labor standards,” Fortenberry added.
“Frankly, I’d like to see a ‘Made in America’ sticker on all products used in American public works projects,” Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry Floor Speech, “American Steel for American Infrastructure”: http://bitly.ws/cLZs
Steel Caucus “Buy America” Letter: https://bit.ly/3geZSva