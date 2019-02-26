Five Lincoln Area Teams Qualify For Girls State Basketball Tourney

Pius X, East, Southwest, Waverly and Lincoln Christian are the five Lincoln area teams that have qualified and will compete in the NSAA Girls State Basketball tournament starting Thursday (Feb. 28) and wrapping up Saturday (Mar. 2) in Lincoln.

In Class A, Pius X is the top-seed and will take on Omaha Benson in the 7pm Thursday game, while East will play No. 2 seed Millard South at 2pm and Southwest will face defending state champ Omaha Westside at 3:45pm. All the games are at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In Class B, Waverly will play Elkhorn in the Thursday 8:45pm game at the Devaney Sports Center. In Class C1, Lincoln Christian opens up the day at 9am Thursday facing West Point-Beemer at Devaney.

We’ll have coverage on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM and ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM. Schedule to be determined.

Click the link below to see the full bracket.

Girls State Basketball Tournament Bracket