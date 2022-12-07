FIREARMS AND FLOWERS

Captain Obvious Lawsuit here:

If your store sells flowers and firearms, what else would you call it?

An online store in Texas is being sued by Guns N’ Roses for its name: TexasGunsAndRoses.com

According to the lawsuit, the name of the store is “likely to cause confusion with the GUNS N’ ROSES mark, falsely suggested a connection with GNR, and was likely to dilute the GUNS N’ ROSES mark.”

A statement from the store’s lawyer reads: “This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out. Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we’re the band or there is some affiliation. We will be fighting back.”