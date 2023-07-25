Final Sets of Names Released To Name New Cheetah Cubs at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–The final four sets of names have been released to name the two new cheetah cubs now living at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

You can cast your vote anytime before 11:59 Thursday night on the following names: Dolly and Daisy, Imara and Safia, Piper and Paisley and Sasha and Zuri. The final names will be announced Friday morning at 11 o’clock at the Cheetah Chase Theater inside the Zoo.

To cast your vote, click here. More than 500 suggested names were submitted through the Zoo’s social media pages.